Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Israel election results: Arab citizens are playing the political game, but Israel isn’t ready for them yet

Israel election results: Arab citizens are playing the political game, but Israel isn’t ready for them yet

Haaretz Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
On March 2, the Joint List beat its electoral record, changing the face of Israeli politics; but Israel’s traditional left and its shortcomings are standing in the way
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Israel election results: Arab alliance's 'historic' gains overshadowed by Netanyahu's surge

The increasing Arab representation is an impressive accomplishment, but the right-wing bloc growing stronger signals hard times are ahead
Haaretz

Election results: The tribe has spoken. We must respect its say – and start a new one

Israel is a right-wing country, where racism is politically correct and personal corruption is irrelevant. When generals fresh from the army are the alternative,...
Haaretz


Tweets about this

januszcwikla

JanuszMarekĆwikła RT @haaretzcom: Israel election results: Arab citizens are playing the political game, but Israel isn’t ready for them yet https://t.co/WxV… 11 minutes ago

JComm_NewsFeeds

Jewish Community Israel election results: Arab citizens are playing the political game, but Israel isn’t ready for them yet: On Marc… https://t.co/982Hx9J6Dc 12 minutes ago

haaretzcom

Haaretz.com Israel election results: Arab citizens are playing the political game, but Israel isn’t ready for them yet https://t.co/WxVfK4vzxV 28 minutes ago

KarrullD

Lerak RT @yhazony: Official (but not final) results from the Israeli election: Right bloc: 59 Left bloc: 39 United Arab List: 15 Lieberman: 7 F… 38 minutes ago

MediaCentralJer

MediaCentral RT @Jerusalem_Post: #Palestinians expressed disappointment and deep concern over the results of Monday’s general election in #Israel and sa… 1 hour ago

yhazony

Yoram Hazony Official (but not final) results from the Israeli election: Right bloc: 59 Left bloc: 39 United Arab List: 15 Lieb… https://t.co/Y5bGXzUhyB 1 hour ago

CJPIsrael

CJP Israel 🇮🇱 #IsraelElection Results: Arab Alliance's 'Historic' Gains Overshadowed by Netanyahu's Surge. Increasing Arab repres… https://t.co/MfR0dKDjHY 1 hour ago

Jerusalem_Post

The Jerusalem Post #Palestinians expressed disappointment and deep concern over the results of Monday’s general election in #Israel an… https://t.co/y8NPvQYOL0 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.