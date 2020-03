Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

How does Benjamin Netanyahu do it? Israel's longest-serving prime minister is leading the vote tally yet again - this time even though he is only two weeks away from the start of his corruption trial. We pore over the results, ask our panel whether his victory claim is perhaps premature and see what he got right in the country's third snap poll in under a year. 👓 View full article