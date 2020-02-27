Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Yeshiva University student tests positive for coronavirus, class cancelled

Yeshiva University student tests positive for coronavirus, class cancelled

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Yeshiva University student tests positive for coronavirus, class cancelledA quarantined student at Yeshiva University has tested positive for coronavirus, prompting classes to be cancelled.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Student At Yeshiva University Tests Positive For Coronavirus At Manhattan Campus

Student At Yeshiva University Tests Positive For Coronavirus At Manhattan Campus 00:55

 A student who attends classes at Yeshiva University's Manhattan campus has tested positive for coronavirus infection, prompting the school to cancel classes in Washington Heights. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

MSU student studying abroad may lose credits after she was told to leave amid coronavirus fears [Video]MSU student studying abroad may lose credits after she was told to leave amid coronavirus fears

A student from Michigan State University studying abroad in Italy has been told she needs to pack up and return home amid fear of the coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:37Published

Morgan State University Student Among Those On Semester At Sea Ship Rerouted Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Morgan State University Student Among Those On Semester At Sea Ship Rerouted Over Coronavirus Concerns

Morgan State University said it has one student who is in the program.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

School: Yeshiva University student tests positive for coronavirus

The positive test marks the third confirmed case of coronavirus in New York and the second in New York City, according to information from the New York State...
Newsday

University student tests positive for coronavirus in Brisbane

An international student living in Brisbane has become the seventh person to test positive for coronavirus in Queensland.
The Age


Tweets about this

AnnSchroederWi2

@asw2belle RT @EpochTimesChina: The wife, son, daughter, and neighbor of the #NewYork man who was the state’s 1st case of #Coronavirus spread in the c… 2 minutes ago

AnnetteRAVENEAU

Annette Raveneau 🗳 RT @Gothamist: Mayor de Blasio has provided more details about the Westchester man and his family members who have tested positive for COVI… 5 minutes ago

Gothamist

Gothamist Mayor de Blasio has provided more details about the Westchester man and his family members who have tested positive… https://t.co/XcG6beNaAt 6 minutes ago

wordamplifiers

wordamplifiers RT @Gothamist: Cuomo said that as many as 1,000 people might be asked to self-quarantine themselves as a result of possibly having contact… 8 minutes ago

geewhizpat

Patricia Britton RT @CNBC: Yeshiva University in New York City cancels class after student tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/BhfQXQWR0e 15 minutes ago

7LongGame

The Long Game Yeshiva University in New York City cancels class after student tests positive for #coronavirus https://t.co/s36YdoeSQT 17 minutes ago

edwardhalleran9

[email protected] Tough to keep track when you issue N.Y. driving licenses to illegals with no computer data base to I.D., right or… https://t.co/AhOo75sbT0 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.