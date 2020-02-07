Global  

Romney says US Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political

Jerusalem Post Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Romney says US Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political"There's no question but that the appearance of looking into Burisma and Hunter Biden appears political. And I think people are tired of these kind of political investigations," Romney said.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Top Of Trump's Crap List? 'Crutch'-Using Mitt Romney [Video]Top Of Trump's Crap List? 'Crutch'-Using Mitt Romney

Before voting to convict President Donald Trump, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said he expected to face “unimaginable” consequences. And according to Politico, those consequences have already begun to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Romney says U.S. Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, the lone Republican to vote to convict President Donald Trump of abuse of power following his impeachment, said on Thursday that a...
Reuters

Romney says Republican probe of Hunter Biden 'appears political'

Hunter Biden's role has been attacked as corrupt without evidence by Trump and other Republicans in Congress.
The Age

