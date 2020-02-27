Global  

Coronavirus cases surge across US as Americans face looming outbreak

Jerusalem Post Friday, 6 March 2020
Coronavirus cases surge across US as Americans face looming outbreakAt least 57 new coronavirus cases were confirmed nationwide on Thursday alone as the virus struck for the first time in Colorado, Maryland, Tennessee and Texas, as well as the city of San Francisco.
News video: Coronavirus: Areas affected in the UK

Coronavirus: Areas affected in the UK 00:34

 Here is a look at the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the UK.

Colorado health officials announce first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado [Video]Colorado health officials announce first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado

Gov. Polis, along with state health officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, announced the first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado during a news conference Thursday..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel

Coronavirus Found In 2 New States, Washington's Toll Climbs [Video]Coronavirus Found In 2 New States, Washington's Toll Climbs

At least 52 new cases of the fast-spreading coronavirus have been reported across the United States. This includes the first cases in Tennessee, Texas and the city of San Francisco. The number of..

Credit: Wochit


Coronavirus Live Updates: Outbreak Has Reached at Least 44 Countries

The virus is on every continent but Antarctica, with more new cases now being reported outside China than within it.
NYTimes.com

Are the elderly at a greater risk for coronavirus complications?

Experts agree the available data on new coronavirus cases around the world suggests elderly people who contract the virus are at a greater risk for complications...
SFGate

