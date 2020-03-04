Global  

Cruise ship passengers 'in limbo' off San Francisco awaiting coronavirus tests

Khaleej Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Grand Princess cruise ship guests were left with little to do but contemplate the prospect of extended isolation at sea, or worse.
SF Coronavirus Cruise Ship Blocked From Returning Until Passengers Tested

 Just over 20 people are exhibiting "flu-like" symptoms out of around 2,500 on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which started in San Francisco and traveled to Mexico and Hawaii. One passenger aboard the ship recently died from the coronavirus. Joe Vazquez reports. (3-4-2020)

Public health officials say the elderly man tested positive after returning from a cruise to Mexico on February 21.

Coronavirus test kits were delivered at sea on Thursday (March 5) to an ocean liner barred from returning to port in San Francisco after at least 35 people developed flu-like symptoms aboard the..

Coronavirus outbreak, Bernie Sanders campaign, new Mars rover: 5 things to know Thursday

A cruise ship with passengers who may have been exposed to the coronavirus is expected to dock in San Francisco, Bernie Sanders hits the campaign trail and more...
USATODAY.com

Quarantined US cruise ship passengers released in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dozens of U.S. passengers who were moved to a Texas air base after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus on a cruise ship were...
Seattle Times

MRC_alephmemtav

MRC RT @Reuters: Grand Princess cruise ship passengers 'in limbo' off San Francisco awaiting coronavirus tests https://t.co/evRPRpXlbB via @Ste… 3 minutes ago

mcwilkins63

MC Wilkins RT @Reuters: Coronavirus test kits were delivered at sea to an ocean liner barred from returning to port in San Francisco after at least 35… 4 minutes ago

CensoredCitize1

J.J. Michel Didn't they learn anything from the Diamond Princess! https://t.co/iCULExE9vP 18 minutes ago

rosello_l

Dominica L. ROSELLO RT @SCMPNews: Grand Princess cruise passengers stuck in limbo as coronavirus tests done https://t.co/wTZa0hyAQX 43 minutes ago

