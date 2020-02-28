Global  

Covid-19: India reports new case of coronavirus, brings total to 31

Khaleej Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The latest patient has travel history of Thailand and Malaysia.
Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, total reaches 41 - health official

Thailand recorded one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 41 since January, a senior health official said on Friday.
Reuters

Thailand reports 1 new case of coronavirus, total now 43: health official

Thailand has reported one new coronavirus case, bringing the total number of such cases in the country to 43 since January, a senior health official said on...
Bangkok Post

