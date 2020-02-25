Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > SriLankan Airlines cancels flights to Jeddah from March 15 - April 30

SriLankan Airlines cancels flights to Jeddah from March 15 - April 30

MENAFN.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) SriLankan Airlines has cancelled its flights to Jeddah from March 15 - April 30 following restrictions being set in plac...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Airlines Across The World Are Suspending Flights Due To Coronavirus [Video]Airlines Across The World Are Suspending Flights Due To Coronavirus

Airlines across the globe have been suspending flights or modifying service in response to the coronavirus. American Airlines has extended the suspension of China and Hong Kong flights through April..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Following directive SriLankan Airlines suspends flights to Kuwait

(MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) SriLankan Airlines has suspended its services between Sri Lanka and Kuwait from 6th March to 12th March 2020 following a...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersbizjournals

United Airlines reduces domestic flights by 10% amid coronavirus crisis

United Airlines told employees Wednesday that service cuts are among drastic new measures the carrier is taking in response to the growing coronavirus crisis....
bizjournals


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.