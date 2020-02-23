Global  

Israel may expand coronavirus quarantine order to some U.S. arrivals

Haaretz Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
19 coronavirus cases confirmed in Bethlehem ■ Israel orders closure of West Bank city ■ Israel has 25 confirmed cases ■ Air France cancels all flights to and from Tel Aviv
News video: Bethlehem: Birthplace of Jesus under coronavirus quarantine

Bethlehem: Birthplace of Jesus under coronavirus quarantine 03:14

 The coronavirus has also spread to Bethlehem, and now the Israeli military is not allowing people in or out.

Coronavirus outbreak: Israel blocks arrivals from Seoul [Video]Coronavirus outbreak: Israel blocks arrivals from Seoul

South Korea has lodged a complaint with Israel after a planeload of South Koreans was denied entry.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:03Published


Coronavirus in Israel: Quarantine ordered for arrivals from Germany, France, Spain, Switzerland, and Austria

Israel has 15 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus ■ 60,000-70,000 Israelis will go into quarantine, Population Authority assesses ■ Authorities ban...
Haaretz

Israel bars entry to 5 European countries amid coronavirus outbreak, cancels joint operations with US military

(Natural News) Israel has imposed tightened travel restrictions on five European countries on Wednesday due to coronavirus fears, effectively barring entry to...
NaturalNews.com


