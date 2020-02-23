Asshakur99 RT @avischarf: BREAKING Israel may expand #coronavirus quarantine order to NY, Washington and California arrivals as soon as Sunday https:/… 24 minutes ago Mudassir Nadeem / مدثر نديم/ مدثر ندیم۔ RT @haaretzcom: UPDATE: Israel may soon expand coronavirus quarantine to New York, Washington and California arrivals, Health Ministry dire… 2 hours ago 酔漢📻 Israel may expand coronavirus quarantine order to some U.S. arrivals - Israel News - https://t.co/tgplkTH6tw https://t.co/SOM8sagGvw 11 hours ago Kit Bonde Great! - Be sure to have Trump and whoever is in his government today SECURED À LA JULIAN ASSANGE! Israel may expan… https://t.co/4h0zLN5QtP 13 hours ago Annekatz Israel may expand coronavirus quarantine order to some U.S. arrivals https://t.co/Hi4e6YHpGD 15 hours ago nell post Israel may expand coronavirus quarantine order to some U.S. arrivals 15 hours ago