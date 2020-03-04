Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders for president, Kamala Harris backs Joe Biden

Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders for president, Kamala Harris backs Joe Biden

Haaretz Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Sanders supported Jackson's 1988 presidential bid and is trying to expand his appeal in the primary fight against Biden
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Kamala Harris Endorses Joe Biden

Kamala Harris Endorses Joe Biden 01:39

 Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid [Video]Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday said she would endorse her one-time rival Joe Biden's bid for the White House.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published

Biden, Sanders prepare for Midwest showdown [Video]Biden, Sanders prepare for Midwest showdown

U.S. Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders campaigned in the Midwest on Saturday, as the two prepare for a showdown in Michigan, Missouri and four other nominating contests..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US Senator Kamala Harris Says She Endorses Joe Biden for US President


RIA Nov.

Where do the 2020 Democrats stand after Super Tuesday?

As the final Super Tuesday results are counted, a clear competition is emerging between Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden....
CBS News Also reported by •NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

janekleeb

Jane Fleming Kleeb RT @ryangrim: NEW: Rainbow Coalition comes full circle as Jesse Jackson endorses @BernieSanders in Michigan https://t.co/bbybZ8TnUp 3 seconds ago

timrlai

Tim 'Hatist' Lai 😡 RT @chicagotribune: The Rev. Jesse Jackson endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, saying Sanders represents the most progressive path… 5 seconds ago

monicabacian

Monica Bacian RT @GregJKrieg: New: Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders. He says Biden didn’t reach out to him, then gives 13 reasons why he chose Sand… 6 seconds ago

refusedone

Ben Baader 🌹 RT @sluggahjells: It's an incredible Full Circle moment. 1988: Bernie Sanders Endorses Jesse Jackson For President 2020: Jesse Jackson E… 9 seconds ago

the4Beez

The Beez RT @ABC7Chicago: JUST IN: Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders for president https://t.co/xhKKIPBj10 13 seconds ago

CO2Buildup

David Fisher #Bernie2020 RT @Alaric_E: The Rev. Jesse Jackson is endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. https://t.co/pl4lq4B… 13 seconds ago

gee113012

Alfredo Maldonado Cintron RT @thehill: JUST IN: Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders for president https://t.co/HBp5ePsxW7 https://t.co/9yarK6FwVr 13 seconds ago

Vittoria75H2O

Vittoria RT @LeftwardSwing: Thank you Rev. Jesse Jackson for endorsing BERNIE SANDERS! ❤ #BERNIE2020 #NOTMEUS https://t.co/CnD1lol14u 17 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.