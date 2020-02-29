Global  

Saudi Arabia cuts off travel over coronavirus as markets tumble

Haaretz Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus crisis has also created the sharpest drop in global oil prices since the start of the 1991 Gulf War
News video: Coronavirus: FTSE 100 falls nearly 9% as global slump triggers oil price war

Coronavirus: FTSE 100 falls nearly 9% as global slump triggers oil price war 02:07

 The global economc fallout from coronavirus worsened early on Monday, with the FTSE 100 plunging nearly 9% after Saudi Arabia launched an oil price war.View on euronews

Recent related news from verified sources

10,000 Haj pilgrims from Kerala await Saudi Arabia to lift travel restrictions amid coronavirus fears

Umrah is a pilgrimage to the holy site that can be undertaken at any time of the year, while the annual Hajj pilgrimage has specific months according to the...
Zee News

Saudi Arabia announces second coronavirus case for a citizen coming from Iran through Bahrain

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said the second coronavirus case for a Saudi national came from Iran through Bahrain, the health ministry announced in a statement...
Reuters

