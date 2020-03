Lauren RT @business: Oil markets crash more than 30%—the most since the 1991 Gulf War—as disintegration of OPEC+ alliance triggers price war betwe… 19 seconds ago Marjie Gowdy RT @KiranKS: Saudi Arabia had wanted to lead OPEC & Russia in making deeper cuts to oil production to support crude prices in the face of t… 1 minute ago VivBWoke RT @nycjim: MARKETS COLLAPSE *Europe’s FTSE 100 index in bear market territory; 22 percent of January high. *Shares in Saudi Aramco, the co… 2 minutes ago Deepak Singh RT @NavroopSingh_: Also to add this Crude Price crash potentially kills the ARAMCO IPO as well in near future. Making things worse for Saud… 3 minutes ago Na'amadu Aminu RT @TheEconomist: The price of Brent crude fell from about $50 to $45 a barrel on Friday. As markets re-opened on Monday, it crashed by ano… 3 minutes ago Biter/Sting/Curator RT @small1ldy1: "Global stocks plunged on Monday and prices for crude oil tumbled as much as 33% after Saudi Arabia launched a price war wi… 3 minutes ago FinanzLinksECONOMY 🇮🇶 Iraq Crude Oil Price Crash as Saudi Arabia Sparks Oil Price War: (MENAFN - DailyFX) Oil Prices Post Record Drop… https://t.co/5Ol0DPk7sT 5 minutes ago