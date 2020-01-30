Global  

A-G opposes Netanyahu request to postpone opening of trial

Jerusalem Post Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Mandelblit said that Netanyahu did not need to enter a formal plea which would require having already resolved all documentary disputes between the sides.
Court rejects Netanyahu's request to postpone opening of trial

The attorney-general said it was important to hold the first hearing to resolve the remaining disputes and set a schedule for the rest of the trial. ;
Netanyahu's corruption trial to start next week after court denies request for delay

Court rejects the PM legal team's arguments ahead of Tuesday's opening hearing
