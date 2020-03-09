Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Petrol Price Falls Below Rs 71 India To Gain From Saudi,Russia Price War

Petrol Price Falls Below Rs 71 India To Gain From Saudi,Russia Price War

MENAFN.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) NEW DELHI - Petrol prices slipped below Rs 71-mark for the first time in eight months on Mo...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Crude oil prices plunge as Saudi Arabia starts price war| Oneindia News

Crude oil prices plunge as Saudi Arabia starts price war| Oneindia News 01:24

 Crude oil prices fell 30%, the most since 1991, after Saudi Arabia started a price war with one time ally Russia. Saudi Arabia triggered the all-out price war after the OPEC deal collapsed. Russia refused to cut oil output even as demand slumped amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Why is Russia refusing...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

EAM Jaishankar visits J&K, meets families of students stranded in Iran| Oneindia News [Video]EAM Jaishankar visits J&K, meets families of students stranded in Iran| Oneindia News

External Affairs Minister meets families of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran; Coronavirus cases rise to 43 in India; JD(U) leader's daughter declares herself CM candidate; Delhi police arrests PFI..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:03Published

Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled [Video]Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled

Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How India can gain from Saudi, Russia price war

Petrol prices slipped below Rs 71-mark for the first time in eight months on Monday as India looks set to reap a windfall from a price war among oil producers...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Business InsiderReutersOilPrice.comFrance 24WorldNews

Russia Can Live With $25 Oil For Years

After oil prices collapsed in the worst drop in nearly three decades—courtesy of the renewed Saudi-Russia rivalry on the oil market – Russia’s Finance...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

munchdarem8

Anupam Kundu Lovely Petrol price falls below Rs 71; India to gain from Saudi, Russia price war https://t.co/ANG3Aal280 via @FinancialXpress 2 hours ago

MIA21221698

MIA RT @PTI_News: #Petrol prices falls below Rs 71-mark for 1st time in 8 months, as India looks set to reap windfall from price war among oil… 3 hours ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @htTweets: Petrol price falls below Rs 71 in India amid Saudi, Russia price war https://t.co/a9ZK5Phh9h https://t.co/Gtyg6yXdTi 4 hours ago

omigawealthsol

Shri Om Shukla RT @IndianExpress: In Delhi, petrol prices dropped to Rs 70.59 a litre, the lowest since early July 2019, and diesel rate were cut to Rs 63… 4 hours ago

sandeep_kumar76

श्री मान संदीप RT @NEWS9TWEETS: #BIGNEWS: #Petrol price falls below Rs 71 in #India amid #Saudi and #Russia price war. https://t.co/Kr7fytnBXC 4 hours ago

dt_next

DT Next #Petrolprices slipped below Rs 71-mark for the first time in eight months on Monday as India looks set to reap wind… https://t.co/9qm7CAGE0k 5 hours ago

NEWS9TWEETS

NEWS9 #BIGNEWS: #Petrol price falls below Rs 71 in #India amid #Saudi and #Russia price war. https://t.co/Kr7fytnBXC 5 hours ago

ViratianX

Rishi Two months back 81-82rs unde Usa vs Iran conflicts appudu..now below 71. price war ayyi last ki supply aapthe mana… https://t.co/KxNFteD1mw 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.