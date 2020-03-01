Global  

KSA: Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. reports net profit of SAR 18.4 million for 2019

MENAFN.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
(MENAFN) In comparison with SAR 15.6 million in 2018, Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. reported a net income before Zakat of SAR 18.4 million for fina...
