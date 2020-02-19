Global  

Two exceptionally rare protected white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Two exceptionally rare protected white giraffes killed by poachers in KenyaThe female and her calf were two of three white giraffes known to be living in the sanctuary.
2 Rare White Giraffes Slaughtered by Poachers in Kenya

The killing of a female and her calf leaves just one, a bull, out of a family of three that lived in the conservancy.
NYTimes.com

Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya: conservationists

Kenya's only female white giraffe and her calf have been killed by poachers, conservationists said Tuesday, in a major blow for the rare animals found nowhere...
CTV News

