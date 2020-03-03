Haas, McLaren Formula One team members tested for coronavirus

Thomas Alexander Pruim RT @BBCSport: There are fears of coronavirus among McLaren and Haas Formula 1 team in the lead up to the Australian Grand Prix. The season… 50 seconds ago

of today McLaren and Haas team members quarantined at Australian Grand Prix There have been concerns about the season-openi… https://t.co/w0OWEG5iTJ 1 minute ago

BBC Sport There are fears of coronavirus among McLaren and Haas Formula 1 team in the lead up to the Australian Grand Prix.… https://t.co/xYCLfDjgZb 1 minute ago

Teija RT @LukeSmithF1: Three Formula 1 team members - 2 from Haas, 1 from McLaren - are being tested for coronavirus https://t.co/tLEZbKpkWR #F1… 3 minutes ago

Sir Jasper Myrtle RT @smh: Several Haas and McLaren Formula One officials are being tested for coronavirus after showing symptoms as the Australian Grand Pri… 10 minutes ago

Steve Two members of the Haas Formula 1 team and one from McLaren are in self-isolation after being tested for coronaviru… https://t.co/d9B9D2Tz3G 13 minutes ago