Haas, McLaren Formula One team members tested for coronavirus

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Haas, McLaren Formula One team members tested for coronavirusMcLaren said one team member had self-isolated in the hotel as a precaution.
News video: 2020 Formula One season in numbers

2020 Formula One season in numbers 01:23

 The Formula One season gets under way this weekend in Australia; here are some of the key numbers for 2020.

F1 cannot race if a team is denied entry due to virus, says Brawn [Video]F1 cannot race if a team is denied entry due to virus, says Brawn

SHOWS: SILVERSTONE, ENGLAND, UK (MARCH 3, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMULA ONE MANAGING DIRECTOR FOR MOTORSPORT ROSS BRAWN SAYING: "We're doing everything we can to make

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:08Published

Thai government arrests woman accused of spreading coronavirus scare stories [Video]Thai government arrests woman accused of spreading coronavirus scare stories

Thai government officials on Tuesday (March 3) raided the home of a woman alleged to have spread coronavirus scare stories. Puttipong Punnakan, the country's Digital Economy and Society minister,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published


Three F1 team members in quarantine before Australian Grand Prix

Two members of the Haas Formula 1 team and one from McLaren are in self-isolation after being tested for coronavirus at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.
BBC News

Renault Formula One team 'held in quarantine' over coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, meanwhile, said officials may have to look at restricting participation in the London Marathon
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

ThmasAlexander

Thomas Alexander Pruim RT @BBCSport: There are fears of coronavirus among McLaren and Haas Formula 1 team in the lead up to the Australian Grand Prix. The season… 50 seconds ago

_oftoday_

of today McLaren and Haas team members quarantined at Australian Grand Prix There have been concerns about the season-openi… https://t.co/w0OWEG5iTJ 1 minute ago

BBCSport

BBC Sport There are fears of coronavirus among McLaren and Haas Formula 1 team in the lead up to the Australian Grand Prix.… https://t.co/xYCLfDjgZb 1 minute ago

SakuraiMichi

Teija RT @LukeSmithF1: Three Formula 1 team members - 2 from Haas, 1 from McLaren - are being tested for coronavirus https://t.co/tLEZbKpkWR #F1… 3 minutes ago

SatwaSir

Sir Jasper Myrtle RT @smh: Several Haas and McLaren Formula One officials are being tested for coronavirus after showing symptoms as the Australian Grand Pri… 10 minutes ago

SweepFan

Steve Two members of the Haas Formula 1 team and one from McLaren are in self-isolation after being tested for coronaviru… https://t.co/d9B9D2Tz3G 13 minutes ago

nobby15

💧DUKE Clyde (Of HANSARD OF THE KEYBOARD) CFW 9💧 RT @PerthWAustralia: #F1 Two members of the #Haas F1 team and one from #McLaren are in quarantine as a precaution amid #coronavirus fears a… 15 minutes ago

PatPlatypus

Platypus Pat McLaren and Haas team members quarantined at Australian Grand Prix https://t.co/XHyCzdrd6L 16 minutes ago

