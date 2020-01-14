Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Is Iran behind rocket attack that killed US-led Coalition forces in Iraq

Is Iran behind rocket attack that killed US-led Coalition forces in Iraq

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Is Iran behind rocket attack that killed US-led Coalition forces in IraqRocket attack reportedly killed two US and one British personnel at Camp Taji, Iranian media boasts that a dozen members of Coalition injured.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pentagon says 50 soldiers were injured after Iranian missile strike [Video]Pentagon says 50 soldiers were injured after Iranian missile strike

IRAQ — The Pentagon now says that 50 U.S. troops stationed in Iraq have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after an Iranian missile strike earlier this month. The agency previously said..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:16Published

How troops in Iraq escaped a devastating attack [Video]How troops in Iraq escaped a devastating attack

Nearly eight hours before Iran’s Jan. 8 missile attack on U.S. forces at bases in Iraq, American and Iraqi soldiers at Ain al-Asad air base scrambled to move personnel and weaponry to fortified..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

British medic among three killed in rocket attack on military base in Iraq

Defence secretary condemns 'cowardly and retrograde' attack on coalition training camp near Baghdad
Independent Also reported by •Deutsche WelleRIA Nov.Seattle TimesCBS NewsKhaleej TimesReutersHinduNYTimes.comBelfast Telegraph

Pentagon chief says all options on table after Iraq rocket attack

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday that all options were on the table after a rocket attack in Iraq killed one British and two American troops,...
Reuters Also reported by •Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.