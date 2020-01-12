Global  

Two U.S., one British personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack

Haaretz Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Air strikes hit targets near strategic border crossing between Syria and Iraq, known to be on a supply route for Iran-backed militia
News video: Three killed in attack on army base in Iraq

Three killed in attack on army base in Iraq 00:41

 Three people have been killed at an army base in Iraq where British personnel are stationed. A US official confirmed on Wednesday that two of those killed at the Camp Taji base were American troops, but declined to comment on the nationality of the third. A Ministry of Defence spokesman said they...

7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers [Video]7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers

At least four Iraqi soldiers were reportedly wounded on Sunday in the latest rocket attack on an Iraqi military base. Business Insider reports eight rockets were launched at the Balad joint airbase,..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published


Officials: Two US, one British personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack – Reuters

Also reported by •Reuters•Reuters India•Al Jazeera•France 24•CBC.ca•Belfast Telegraph•Seattle Times

Iraq rocket attack: One Brit and two Americans killed, officials say

US launched wave of airstrikes against Iranian linked militias after US contractor was killed in previous attack
Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald•Jerusalem Post•CBC.ca•Belfast Telegraph

newomotsukoto

引きこもり@ebessan RT @dwnews: Two Americans and one British soldier have died in one of the deadliest attacks on an Iraqi military base hosting foreign troop… 1 minute ago

Milestonesfoto

Muhammad Saadiq RT @GregMannarino: American troops killed, injured in Iraq rocket attack, US officials say https://t.co/ITM4643dn3 3 minutes ago

LiamARyan01

⭐️Liam A Ryan⭐️ "Two Americans and British personnel are killed after over a dozen Katyusha rockets hit a military base housing Ame… https://t.co/lpr7sZnshS 5 minutes ago

DankofMark

Mark Elson Dankof RT @therussophile: Two Americans, British Personnel Killed In Taji Rocket Attack. Retaliatory Airstrikes Reported In Eastern Syria (Video)… 5 minutes ago

isearch247

Eric Thompson Iraq: Three killed after rockets hit army base as Boris Johnson calls attack ‘deplorable’ | World News -… https://t.co/0R2y2myDUK 12 minutes ago

nicfrakesjourno

Nicholas Frakes | نيكولاس فرايكس RT @lcmporter: Statement from UK PM @BorisJohnson describes as "deplorable" the attack on military base in #Iraq that killed a British citi… 13 minutes ago

michelleysnape

Michelle RT @haaretzcom: Two U.S., one British personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack https://t.co/e07gcpHeFu 13 minutes ago

lcmporter

Lizzie Porterلِيزي بورتر Statement from UK PM @BorisJohnson describes as "deplorable" the attack on military base in #Iraq that killed a Bri… https://t.co/y1kwN75Y39 13 minutes ago

