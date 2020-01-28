Global  

Canada battens down: Trudeau's wife tested for coronavirus, no NHL games

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 12 March 2020
Canada battens down: Trudeau's wife tested for coronavirus, no NHL gamesCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are in self-isolation after she fell ill and was tested for the new coronavirus.
;
News video: Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms

Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms 00:35

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating over concerns of contracting the coronavirus. According to Business Insider, the news comes after Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, got flu-like symptoms. Mrs. Trudeau is now is being tested for the coronavirus. Grégoire Trudeau...

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Goes Into Self-Isolation Over COVID-19 [Video]Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Goes Into Self-Isolation Over COVID-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has gone into self-isolation following the news his wife, Sophie, is undergoing a test for COVID-19.

Wife of Canada's first confirmed Coronavirus patient also tests positive [Video]Wife of Canada's first confirmed Coronavirus patient also tests positive

The wife of Canada’s first confirmed Coronavirus patient has also tested positive for it.

Canada battens down: Trudeau's wife tests for virus, no NHL games

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are in self-isolation after she fell ill and awaited test results for the new coronavirus
Canada battens down: Trudeau's wife tests for virus; no NHL games

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are in self-isolation after she fell ill and awaited test results for the new coronavirus, and...
