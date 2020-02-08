Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Jewish summer camps are already preparing for the coronavirus

Jewish summer camps are already preparing for the coronavirus

Jerusalem Post Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Jewish summer camps are already preparing for the coronavirusAs swine flu swept through the United States in the late spring of 2009, Jewish summer camps took some drastic measures.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lexington Christian Academy Summer Camps [Video]Lexington Christian Academy Summer Camps

Megan Filburn and Kirby Willoughby have all the info you need about the LCA Summer Camps

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

Summer Camps Website Helps Parents Navigate The Best Choice [Video]Summer Camps Website Helps Parents Navigate The Best Choice

Competition for summer camps can be challenging and not always the best fit for your child.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:33Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.