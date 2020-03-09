Global  

Dubai unveils Dh1.5 billion economic stimulus package

MENAFN.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The government of Dubai launched a Dh 1.5 billion economic stimulus package for the next three months to support companies...
Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump pushes for economic stimulus package to help businesses as coronavirus spreads

President Donald Trump pushes stimulus package to provide financial assistance to businesses and workers hurt by the spread of coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

UK fires double stimulus salvo to soften coronavirus hit

Britain unveiled a 30 billion-pound ($39 billion) economic stimulus plan on Wednesday to tackle the risk of a coronavirus recession, just hours after the Bank of...
Reuters India

