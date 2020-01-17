Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Qatar- Tag Heuer introduces the new generation of its luxury smartwatch

Qatar- Tag Heuer introduces the new generation of its luxury smartwatch

MENAFN.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Swiss luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer unveiled its Connected watch in Qatar at its largest boutique in the Middle East, located a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Louis Vuitton Purchased World's Second Largest Diamond [Video]Louis Vuitton Purchased World's Second Largest Diamond

Louis Vuitton has just bought the world's second-largest diamond. The purchase signals yet another clue to the French brand's ambitions in the luxury jewelry market. According to CNN, the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tag Heuer's new smartwatch is ludicrously expensive

Swiss luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer has a new smartwatch, its third in total. Like the previous two, it's called the Tag Heuer Connected, and it starts at a...
Mashable

New Tag Heuer Connected luxury Wear OS smartwatch has Apple Health sync, more

Tag Heuer has bolstered its large lineup of watches today with an updated version of its Wear OS-powered smartwatch. This update makes it the third iteration...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.