✡️King of Bera'at Land RT @Leafy13222544: Netanyahu trial is postponed by two months @tabaraeiking 2 minutes ago

Ikhwan khan RT @dwnews: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial is delayed for two months due to coronavirus concerns. https://t.… 5 minutes ago

Marco Klein RT @RT_com: #Netanyahu's criminal trial postponed by two months due to #coronavirus https://t.co/qfekKk3lsk https://t.co/wtt8EpTgQE 7 minutes ago

Leafy Netanyahu trial is postponed by two months @tabaraeiking 8 minutes ago

Kristen 🌱 Aschenberg RT @blmohr: JFC. FFS. “Bibi’s corrup­tion trial will be postponed by 2 months as Is­rael takes sweep­ing steps to confront the spread of th… 13 minutes ago

UnderDog Netanyahu trial postponed as justice minister freezes courts over coronavirus emergency - Israel Election 2020 -… https://t.co/qbQMyQPje6 14 minutes ago

DH RT @AP: BREAKING: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal trial postponed 2 months because of coronavirus restrictions. https:… 34 minutes ago