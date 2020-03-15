Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Italy and South Korea coronavirus outbreaks reveal disparity in deaths and tactics

Italy and South Korea coronavirus outbreaks reveal disparity in deaths and tactics

Haaretz Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
In Italy, millions are locked down and more than 1,400 people have died from the coronavirus. In South Korea, hit by the disease at about the same time, only a few thousand are quarantined and 72 people have died. Why?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RR31030495

RR RT @DavidLammy: This @guardian editorial is spot on. Tougher measures announced last night are welcome. But we should have learned lessons… 7 seconds ago

marri1

Marie ☮ #NHSLove #GTTO #FrackOff RT @nickreeves9876: Our media is doing a decent job at covering coronavirus in Italy. But it is almost wholly failing to cover Singapore, T… 10 seconds ago

owusuansah630

emmanuel owusu-ansah RT @spectatorindex: Most coronavirus deaths Italy: 3405 China: 3245 Iran: 1284 Spain: 830 France: 372 US: 171 UK: 144 South Korea: 91 Neth… 1 minute ago

Vivek26

Vivek Mitra RT @NorbertElekes: Coronavirus tests performed: 316,664 - South Korea 206,886 - Italy 66,976 - UK 54,956 - Canada 54,205 - USA 43,… 1 minute ago

MohamadMajid14

Mohamad Majid RT @AJEnglish: In South Korea, the #COVID19 death rate is 0.97% In Italy, its 7.94% @AJUpFront looks at differing #CoronaCrisis strategi… 1 minute ago

BrendaKLeong

Brenda Leong RT @KevinBankston: This is scary (a redundant phrase these days). We completely missed our shot at being South Korea and we’re poised to bl… 2 minutes ago

kheatherbrown

Kate Brown 🇬🇧 WTObrexit # BritishIndependence RT @ohboywhatashot: 9 countries with #coronavirus death toll above 100: 1) Italy: 4032 2) China: 3255 3) Iran: 1556 4) Spain: 1326 5) Fran… 4 minutes ago

Maryann74362601

Maryann RT @PropitiousOn3: As a comparison South Korea tests 10000 people a day, but the disease rate trajectory is the same as the US. This sugges… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.