An emergency for Israeli democracy: Coronavirus crisis cannot chip away at checks and balances

Haaretz Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The epidemic comes at a time when caretaker prime minister Netanyahu, who is indicted for corruption and fighting for his political and personal future, has too much authority and too much at stake
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus delays Netanyahu corruption trial

Coronavirus delays Netanyahu corruption trial 01:31

 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday proposed an &quot;emergency government&quot; to tackle the coronavirus crisis, after his corruption trial was delayed for two months due to the outbreak. David Doyle reports.

