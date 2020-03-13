Justin Trudeau: Canada not ruling out closing US border due to coronavirus

Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus Sophie Grégoire Trudeau experienced mild, flu-like symptoms that prompted her to get tested on Wednesday. She recently returned to Canada from a trip to London. Sophie Trudeau, via 'The Wall Street Journal' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, promised to help people who take a financial hit because of the outbreak. This report..
