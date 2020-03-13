Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Justin Trudeau: Canada not ruling out closing US border due to coronavirus

Justin Trudeau: Canada not ruling out closing US border due to coronavirus

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Justin Trudeau: Canada not ruling out closing US border due to coronavirusAsked whether Canada might shut its frontiers to the United States, Trudeau said: "We have taken some very strong measures and we are not taking anything off the table."
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus 00:56

 Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus Sophie Grégoire Trudeau experienced mild, flu-like symptoms that prompted her to get tested on Wednesday. She recently returned to Canada from a trip to London. Sophie Trudeau, via 'The Wall Street Journal' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus [Video]

Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, promised to help people who take a financial hit because of the outbreak. This report..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published
Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus [Video]

Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, promised to help people who take a financial hit because of the outbreak. This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Canada will not rule out border closures to fight coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday said he would not rule out closing the nation's borders or forcing people arriving from foreign nations to go...
Reuters

Canada's PM Justin Trudeau In Isolation As Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decided to go in isolation for two weeks after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for the novel...
RTTNews


Tweets about this

acerzch

amanda escalante RT @Jerusalem_Post: Canada is not ruling out closing the border with the US due to the #coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.