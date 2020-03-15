Global  

Israel's democracy is at a crossroads, as Benny Gantz given chance to form a government

MENAFN.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
(MENAFN - The Conversation) After Israel's third election in a year in early March, parties opposing Benjamin Netanyahu � the Israeli prime ministe...
News video: Benny Gantz tasked with forming Israeli government

Benny Gantz tasked with forming Israeli government 01:18

 Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz received an official mandate on Monday to try to form Israel's next government, and called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to join him in a unity administration. Emer McCarthy reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Netanyahu rival Gantz vows to form government 'within a few days' [Video]

Netanyahu rival Gantz vows to form government 'within a few days'

Tasked with establishing government, former Israeli forces chief calls for unity coalition amid coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published
Netanyahu's rival Gantz secures 61 majority to form government [Video]

Netanyahu's rival Gantz secures 61 majority to form government

The Joint Arab List and Avigdor Liberman, of ultranationalist Yisrael Beiteinu party, recommend Gantz over Netanyahu.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Israel's president to ask Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz to form government

Opposition leader Benny Gantz will be asked to form a new government, Israel's president said on Sunday, boosting his chances of ousting veteran Prime Minister...
Reuters

Benny Gantz Given Chance To Form New Government In Israel

Israel's challenger to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now gets another chance to form a new government after a third close election and a year of political...
NPR

