Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Donald Trump assistant urged NY Rabbis to follow guidelines

Donald Trump assistant urged NY Rabbis to follow guidelines

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Donald Trump assistant urged NY Rabbis to follow guidelinesAvi Berkowitz, an assistant to US President Donald Trump, spoke with the Rabbis for 45 minutes, in which they went through the Trump administration's new guidelines
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Announces New 15-Day Coronavirus Guidelines

Trump Announces New 15-Day Coronavirus Guidelines 02:35

 President Donald Trump announced new official guidelines for all Americans to follow for 15 days in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Our Cartoon President Season 3 Clip - Cartoon Donald Trump Starts a G-7 for Ruthless Dictators [Video]

Our Cartoon President Season 3 Clip - Cartoon Donald Trump Starts a G-7 for Ruthless Dictators

Our Cartoon President Season 3 Clip - Cartoon Donald Trump Starts a G-7 for Ruthless Dictators After being ridiculed by the G-7, Cartoon Donald Trump forms his own exclusive clique of strongmen..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:01Published
Flashback: Trump Fires His Pandemic Team [Video]

Flashback: Trump Fires His Pandemic Team

President Donald Trump recently denied knowing or having anything to do with the 2018 cuts to the White House pandemic response team. But in an earlier press conference, the president defended..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:31Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's coronavirus guidelines urge gatherings not exceed 10 people, warns recession possible

President Donald Trump issued new guidelines on Monday to help fight the coronavirus, including a recommendation that people avoid social gatherings of more than...
Reuters

Factbox: Trump issues guidelines on '15 days to slow the spread'

President Donald Trump issued new guidelines on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus in the United States over the next 15 days. The White House...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.