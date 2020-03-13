Global  

China expels American journalists as spat with US escalates

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
China expels American journalists as spat with US escalatesChina denounced the newspaper's column as racist and, after the newspaper declined to apologize, revoked the visas of the three reporters in Beijing.
News video: Pompeo hits back at China for booting U.S. journalists

Pompeo hits back at China for booting U.S. journalists 01:28

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday he regretted China's decision to rescind the press credentials of more U.S. journalists and hoped Beijing would "reconsider." Gavino Garay has more.

China Bans Journalists From New York Times, Washington Post And Wall Street Journal [Video]

China Bans Journalists From New York Times, Washington Post And Wall Street Journal

China reportedly plans to ban US journalists with the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal.

Beijing threatens retaliation over US cap on Chinese journalists [Video]

Beijing threatens retaliation over US cap on Chinese journalists

China’s decision to expel three Wall Street Journal reporters sparks Washington move to reduce number of US-based Chinese state media staff.

News24.com | China purges US journalists in biggest crackdown in years

China has purged American journalists at the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal in the Communist government's most severe move...
China Announces That It Will Expel American Journalists

The announcement comes weeks after President Trump limited the number of Chinese citizens who could work in the United States for five state-controlled Chinese...
