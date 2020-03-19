Covid-19: ICSE, ISC exams postponed in UAE

Kshipra Narain RT @NewsMobileIndia: Two more persons have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Lucknow, taking the total number of cases to 5. All the pati… 3 minutes ago

Kshipra Narain RT @NewsMobileIndia: SpiceJet: We are forced to temporarily suspend majority of our international operations from March 21 till April 30. W… 4 minutes ago

Malayalam Feeds ICSE, ISC 2020 board exams postponed over rising COVID-19 cases https://t.co/VE0ajsPUwW 30 minutes ago

Jai Johar @GovindDotasra @RajCMO @ashokgehlot51 @SachinPilot CBSE & ICSE postponed their exams due to COVID-19, what the wai… https://t.co/voMZyqGJ5C 34 minutes ago

Mithun MK ICSE, ISC 2020 board exams postponed over rising COVID-19 cases https://t.co/wyNZw6Mp3j 41 minutes ago

Ashutosh Shukla RT @Ashutos51166607: @PMOIndia .. Respected sir, as you know that due to covid-19 ,exams like, CBSE, ICSE,VIJAG steel,BPSC assistant engine… 44 minutes ago

The News Minute ICSE, ISC 2020 board exams postponed over rising COVID-19 cases https://t.co/ZoPbAGYoMy 57 minutes ago