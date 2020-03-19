Global  

Dolphins, fish swim in Venice’s clear canals as Italians sit in quarantine

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Dolphins, fish swim in Venice’s clear canals as Italians sit in quarantineItalians took to social media to show the upsurge in marine life as Venice's canals are clear of boats amid the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Venice’s Canal Water Looks Clearer Without All of the Boat Traffic

Venice’s Canal Water Looks Clearer Without All of the Boat Traffic 01:10

 As the entire country is under lockdown, one of the unexpected positive side effects is that Venice locals have noticed there’s something in the water. Veuer‘s Sean Dowling has more.

Coronavirus lockdown eases pollution in Venice [Video]

Coronavirus lockdown eases pollution in Venice

The onslaught of coronavirus across Europe is taking its toll but the deadly pandemic is having some unexpected positive side effects.Venice canals, usually bogged down with tourists in gondolas and..

Coronavirus: Italy's canals run clear amid lockdown

Coronavirus: Italy's canals run clear amid lockdownWhile Italy has been crippled by the coronavirus pandemic, there's one good news story to come out of the country as a result of the lockdown. The canals in...
