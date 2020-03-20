Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Coronavirus: The US in Iraq is “repositioning” forces, ending training

Coronavirus: The US in Iraq is “repositioning” forces, ending training

Jerusalem Post Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: The US in Iraq is “repositioning” forces, ending trainingThe long-term affect could see the US leave many parts of Iraq quietly consolidating in areas that are more safe or have better defenses.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Iraq: Pilgrimage continues despite coronavirus pandemic

Iraq: Pilgrimage continues despite coronavirus pandemic 02:43

 To prevent further spread of the virus, the government imposed a weeklong curfew in Baghdad and other cities and cancelled all domestic flights.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.