An Israeli 911: Why Israel doesn't have one single dispatch service? Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Now is the perfect time to put all of this to an end and to set up a single dispatch service in Israel.

; Now is the perfect time to put all of this to an end and to set up a single dispatch service in Israel. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this