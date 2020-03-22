Global  

Netflix cuts traffic across Europe to relieve coronavirus strain on ISPs

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Netflix cuts traffic across Europe to relieve coronavirus strain on ISPsThe streaming giant, which has already deployed a way to reduce its traffic on networks in Italy and Spain by a quarter, on Saturday said it would do the same for the rest of Europe in time.
News video: Netflix and YouTube Reduce Streaming Quality in Europe
News video: Netflix and YouTube Reduce Streaming Quality in Europe

Netflix and YouTube Reduce Streaming Quality in Europe 01:31

 Netflix and YouTube Reduce Streaming Quality in Europe The action will be taken to prevent the internet from collapsing due to the coronavirus outbreak. Netflix spokesperson, via statement Google spokesperson, via statement EU officials had previously asked users to stop streaming high definition...

