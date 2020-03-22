Global  

Rand Paul becomes first US senator to test positive for coronavirus

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Rand Paul becomes first US senator to test positive for coronavirusThe arrival of the coronavirus in the US Senate threatens to complicate lawmakers' efforts to pass the spending bill aimed at shoring up the nation's economy.
News video: Rand Paul becomes first U.S. senator to test positive for coronavirus

Rand Paul becomes first U.S. senator to test positive for coronavirus 01:07

 U.S. Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said on Sunday, becoming the first member of the Senate to announce he has COVID-19, as the number of U.S. cases of the respiratory disease grows.

