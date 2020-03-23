Canada withdraws from 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

While the International Olympic Committee weighs delaying the 2020 Summer Olympics, Canada withdrew from the Games on Sunday night in a formal announcement asking for a one-year delay.

While the International Olympic Committee weighs delaying the 2020 Summer Olympics, Canada withdrew from the Games on Sunday night in a formal announcement asking for a one-year delay.



