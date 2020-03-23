Global  

Canada withdraws from 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

Jerusalem Post Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Canada withdraws from 2020 Tokyo Olympic GamesWhile the International Olympic Committee weighs delaying the 2020 Summer Olympics, Canada withdrew from the Games on Sunday night in a formal announcement asking for a one-year delay.
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Malachowski calls for Olympics postponement to avoid

Malachowski calls for Olympics postponement to avoid "Games of Death" 04:04

 Officials should consider postponing this year's Tokyo Olympic Games because of the coronavirus epidemic to protect the health of athletes, according to twice Olympic silver medal-winning discus thrower Piotr Malachowski.

