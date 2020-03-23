You Might Like

Tweets about this R BatDavid RT @Jerusalem_Post: While isolated by the #coronavirus lockdown, communities throughout #Israel decided to make signs with slogans of unity… 8 minutes ago Jewish Community Israeli communities make signs to show unity in coronavirus lockdown: Families around the world can join the projec… https://t.co/sWZntNNSzL 1 hour ago The Jerusalem Post While isolated by the #coronavirus lockdown, communities throughout #Israel decided to make signs with slogans of u… https://t.co/bB1SRQZe7j 1 hour ago