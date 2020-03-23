Global  

Israeli communities make signs to show unity in coronavirus lockdown

Jerusalem Post Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Israeli communities make signs to show unity in coronavirus lockdownFamilies around the world can join the project and send photos to [email protected] or post them on Facebook with the hashtag בואו_נעבור_את_זה_יחד#.
