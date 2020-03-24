Italian coronavirus cases likely '10 times higher than reported' Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

However, testing for the disease has often been limited to people seeking hospital care, meaning that thousands of cases have certainly gone undetected.

; However, testing for the disease has often been limited to people seeking hospital care, meaning that thousands of cases have certainly gone undetected. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this