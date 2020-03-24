Kuwait- Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands report more coronavirus deaths, infections

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland on Saturday reported 6,100 coronavirus infections, some 25% more than a day earlier, and 56 deaths, the Swiss health ministry said, as hospitals in the canton of Ticino that borders on hard-hit Italy were under pressure. “The situation in Ticino is very tense,” said...
