Islamic State claims Mozambique attack close to gas projects

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Islamic State claims Mozambique attack close to gas projectsGovernment spokesman Filimao Suaze said the retreating attackers had left a "trail of destruction and dead bodies", and that security had been beefed up in the area.
