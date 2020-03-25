GrandFatherDabney 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇸🇴 @0fficialStacey https://t.co/AmzgE7VL13 And these are not the only instances. Look at the map of NY and NJ outbreak… https://t.co/wmN6hbyADr 2 days ago

Danielle Ziri RT @OJPAC: OJPAC co-founder @AronSpielman speaks with @DanielleZiri about the process of shutting down communal activity last week in Kirya… 2 days ago

OJPAC OJPAC co-founder @AronSpielman speaks with @DanielleZiri about the process of shutting down communal activity last… https://t.co/S85bHZaur8 2 days ago

S r singh In America’s only Orthodox town, coronavirus poses unique challenge for insular Jewish communit All drink more wat… https://t.co/baOenSidGk 2 days ago

Religion and State In America’s only ultra-Orthodox town, #coronavirus poses unique challenge for insular #Jewish community https://t.co/xzTSuv82nZ 3 days ago

Shalom Klein In America’s only Orthodox town, coronavirus poses unique challenge for insular Jewish community https://t.co/hHIvHuX4Ci 3 days ago

حسین درخشان RT @haaretzcom: In America’s only Orthodox town, coronavirus poses unique challenge for insular Jewish community https://t.co/QNIEJhTpwL 3 days ago