Saudi- The Kingdom Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting Army on Boma Island, in Lake Chad Area Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, March 25, 2020, SPA -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's strong condemnati... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this