Ready for the coronavirus crisis in the Galilee‏ Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Dr. Barhoum hopes that the coronavirus patients will feel the same way down the road. He also envisions “the entire world joining forces to overcome this problem.”

; Dr. Barhoum hopes that the coronavirus patients will feel the same way down the road. He also envisions “the entire world joining forces to overcome this problem.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this