U.S.-led forces depart second Iraqi military base near Mosul in drawdown

Haaretz Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The pullout from the Qayara airfield in northern Iraq is in line with plans to withdraw from bases across Iraq and consolidate coalition forces in Baghdad and at Ain al-Asad Air Base in the country's western desert
