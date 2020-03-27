Global  

U.S. has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, overtaking China and Italy

Friday, 27 March 2020
While New York was the coronavirus epicenter in the United States this week, the next big wave of infections appeared headed for Louisiana, where demand for ventilators has already doubled after Mardi Gras fueled outbreak
