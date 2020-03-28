John Kerry says Massie 'tested positive for being an a**hole' Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Massie attempted to coerce members of the House of Representatives to take a vote on record as opposed to a voice vote, which would have forced those not in attendance to book it back to DC.

; Massie attempted to coerce members of the House of Representatives to take a vote on record as opposed to a voice vote, which would have forced those not in attendance to book it back to DC. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this