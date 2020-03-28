Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Qatar- Education Minister lauds work done in distance education

Qatar- Education Minister lauds work done in distance education

MENAFN.com Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Wahed Al Hammadi praised the quality of work being d...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘National hero’ teachers urged to remain at work during Easter holidays

‘National hero’ teachers urged to remain at work during Easter holidays 02:14

 Welsh Education Minister Kirsty Williams calls on school staff to do what they can to keep schools open for NHS staff and carers during the two weeks that should have been the Easter holidays.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.