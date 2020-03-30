NJ man arrested after threatening Orthodox Jews for ignoring coronavirus rules Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A New Jersey man sent Facebook messages to Gov. Phil Murphy and others threatening to harm Orthodox Jews for violating state coronavirus restrictions.

