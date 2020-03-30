Global  

Covid-19 in UAE: 102 new cases, 1 death confirmed on Sunday

MENAFN.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE confirmed 102 new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on Sunday, along with three new recoveries, Wam reported. Accord...
